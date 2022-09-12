SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Bank RGV Inc. will host a free food distribution for Santa Rosa residents.

According to a Facebook post by Food bank RGV Inc., the free food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., while supplies last, on Tuesday Sept. 13 at the Santa Rosa Youth Center, located at 513 FM-506.

Guidelines to participate are, you must be a resident of Santa Rosa, only one distribution per household, proof of address, must wear face covering and no drive-thru distribution.

For emergency food assistance, contact (956) 682-8101 option two for a referral to a food pantry near you.