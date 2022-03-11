MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Junior League of McAllen and the Food Bank RGV Inc., announced a Spring Break ‘Families Only’ Food Distribution.

According to the news release the event will take place on Saturday, March 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. or until supplies last at the Food Bank RGV in Pharr.

The agency said the distribution will serve up to 500 families and is only for families with school-aged children.

The Junior League of McAllen will be providing balloons, coloring books, crayons, bubbles, and other goodies for children while supplies last, said the news release.