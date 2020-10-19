Food Bank RGV prepares for holidays as demand approaches due to pandemic

PHARR, Texas (KVEO)— The COVID-19 pandemic is not showing any signs that it will leave any time soon, and food banks in the Rio Grande Valley are left to deal with an increase in the number of people in need.

“Its pretty simple: When you have a food bank, anyone who is in need of food, receives food,” said Food Bank CEO Stuart Haniff.

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley in Pharr, Texas

“Typically in non-pandemic times, we serve 64,000 men, women, children, seniors, and veterans every week. That demand and that need has grown to as high as 142,000,” said Haniff.

Haniff says says that the increase in the number of people using the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is not a cause for concern for them.

“We’ve always maintained a philosophy of being prepared not scared, and being proactive not reactive,” Haniff said. “So we’ve tried from the very beginning even before the cases started to skyrocket here in the Valley, to get out ahead of this crisis.”

Due to safety precautions, the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is not currently accepting food donations, but those who want to help can still do so.

You can visit their website to make a cash donation.

“One dollar can provide enough healthy nutritious food for up to five complete meals. So a dollar and a donation is still the most effective way, and its the furthest impact that someone can have,” said Haniff.

He adds that families that are concerned about having a meal for Thanksgiving, don’t have to be.

“We continue to try to make sure that we plan, prepare, and distribute enough food to make up for the increase in our neighbors in need,” said Haniff.