Food Bank RGV moves up ‘Meals Under Moonlight’ due to weather

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) – Food Bank of Rio Grande Valley has moved its scheduled ‘Meals Under Moonlight’ in anticipation of inclement weather.

‘Meals Under Moonlight’ new distribution date has been announced to Tuesday, May 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The distribution will be located at 724 N. Cage Blvd in Pharr. There will be a limit of 2 families (2 people) per car to receive assistance.

Staff, the Texas Army National Guard, core volunteers, and the Junior League of McAllen will assist with the distribution of food.

Produce, protein, and shelf-stable bags of food will be placed into vehicle trunks of attendees.

ID and proof are required. All vehicle occupants must wear face coverings and car trunks must be completely empty. Distributions will be first come, first served, and while supplies last, said the food bank.

The ‘Meals Under Moonlight’ is made possible by the support of the Junior League of McAllen.

For more information on Food Bank RGV click here.