LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank RGV will have a mobile pop-up produce distribution on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or while supplies last.

The distribution will take place at the Diamantina Ortega-Bennett Community Center in Los Indios located at 309 E. Heywood St. It is open to all Rio Grande Valley residents.

Distribution guidelines are as follows: