Food Bank RGV joins ‘Hunger Action Month’

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Bank RGV will join Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month, to raise awareness of “the impossible choice of hunger.”

For a little over a decade, Feeding America has organized annual campaigns to bring awareness. This year, the campaign features the “impossible choices that millions of Americans must make between food and other basic needs.”

“For people facing hunger, a daily meal poses a very different type of choice. It is often an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare, or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

Throughout Sept. Rio Grande Valley residents can get involved by learning about hunger, sharing social media posts to help spread the message, donating, or volunteering at the food bank.

“When a person donates a dollar to the food bank, they help us provide 5 complete and healthy meals with our buying power. No act is ever too small,” said Libby Salinas-Saenz, Co-CEO of the Food Bank RGV.

