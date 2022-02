PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank RGV Inc. announced a pet food distribution.

The food bank will hold a pet food and general cleaning supplies distribution on Friday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. or while supplies last.

Distribution will occur at the Food Bank RGV located at 724 N Cage Blvd. in Pharr. The food bank said most of the pet food available is for dogs.

Brands, sizes, and types will vary. First come, first served, said the food bank.