Food Bank RGV impacted by recent cut to agricultural funding

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — A recent cut in funding for agricultural products is putting stress on food banks affecting families relying on them during the pandemic.

“Those dollars and those pounds of produce being lost now will have an even more detrimental effect on an already struggling population,” said Stuart Haniff, CEO of the Food Bank RGV.

Governor Greg Abbott put an order on all Texas departments to cut their budgets by 5%. This includes the department of agriculture, which Haniff said the food bank relies on.

“Funds that are used by food banks like the food bank of the RGV which are vital to help source and receive produce from Texas growers to put food on the families’ tables here in the RGV,” he said.

Haniff adds these cuts come at the worst possible time when people are in need of their services.

“That 44% cut is responsible for 1.3 million pounds of produce or essentially 1.1 million meals.”

Haniff adds this will cut the number of meals they serve on a daily basis, which have increased because of the pandemic.

“Now that number is as high as 95,000 every week or 13,500 per day… So every dollar every pound of food is crucial.”

Research shows food insecurity in Texas jumped from 13% to 29% since the start of the pandemic. Haniff is urging everyone in the community to get involved and help bring back their funding.

“Write to our senators to write to our elected leaders and share with them why these cuts right now couldn’t come at a more inappropriate or inopportune time.”

For those looking to help, the Food Bank RGV is accepting donations to help feed families in need. The food bank is also continuing its drive thru emergency pantry every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. or until capacity is reached.

The Food Bank RGV is located at 724 N Cage Blvd in Pharr. To participate, residents need a valid ID, proof of address, face-covering and an empty trunk.