LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley Inc. is hosting a free produce food drive.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Diamantina Ortega-Bennett Community Center, located at 309 Heywood St.
Guidelines for the food drive are the following:
- You must bring a picture ID
- Proof of address is requested
- Maximum of two families per car
- Have the car trunk empty
- Must wear a face covering
The food drive will remain open while supplies last.