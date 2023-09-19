LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley Inc. is hosting a free produce food drive.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Diamantina Ortega-Bennett Community Center, located at 309 Heywood St.

Guidelines for the food drive are the following:

  • You must bring a picture ID
  • Proof of address is requested
  • Maximum of two families per car
  • Have the car trunk empty
  • Must wear a face covering

The food drive will remain open while supplies last.