PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 35 employers will be present at a job fair hosted by The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley.

Potential employees can expect a variety of businesses and career interests to choose from, according to a Facebook post from the food bank.

The job fair invites businesses ranging from creative arts to manufacturing to medical, to give information to recruiters.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday Aug. 18 at the Food Bank RGV, located at 724 N Cage Blvd, in Pharr.