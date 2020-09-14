Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Food Bank RGV holding inaugural Sunset Drive-Thru Emergency Pantry

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: Foodbankrgv.com

The Food Bank RGV will be holding a drive-thru emergency pantry (Sunset DTEP) on September 16, according to a news release.

The Food Bank RGV says the drive-thru will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until capacity is reached.

Volunteers will be distributing shelf-stable bags of food, as well as fresh produces, protein, and dairy.

The pantry will be held at 724 N. Cage Blvd. in the city of Pharr.

A maximum of two families per vehicle can receive assistance and everyone in the vehicle must be wearing face coverings.  Picture ID and proof of address is required.   

For more information call 956-682-8101. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday