Food Bank RGV holding inaugural Sunset Drive-Thru Emergency Pantry

The Food Bank RGV will be holding a drive-thru emergency pantry (Sunset DTEP) on September 16, according to a news release.

The Food Bank RGV says the drive-thru will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until capacity is reached.

Volunteers will be distributing shelf-stable bags of food, as well as fresh produces, protein, and dairy.

The pantry will be held at 724 N. Cage Blvd. in the city of Pharr.

A maximum of two families per vehicle can receive assistance and everyone in the vehicle must be wearing face coverings. Picture ID and proof of address is required.

For more information call 956-682-8101.