PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is asking for the community’s help in supporting families and people in need this holiday season.

The Food Bank RGV reports that its warehouse shelves are becoming bare.

“As the need for food assistance continues to grow, we are seeing a strain on our resources,” Libby A. Saenz, CEO of the Food Bank RGV said. “Monetary donations are crucial in helping us purchase the food needed to fill our shelves, as well as covering rising transportation costs.”

The non-profit organization says that every dollar helps provide up to five complete meals for a person in need.

Monetary donations can be submitted on the Food Bank RGV website.

Donations of canned food can be dropped off at the food bank, located on 724 N. Cage Blvd. in Pharr.