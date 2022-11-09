PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With rising costs of food, many will turn to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley for emergency food assistance this season, a release from the food bank stated.

Due to the anticipated high demand, the Food Bank of the RGV is in need of monetary donations to help feed people at risk of hunger this season.

The increase in need, higher costs and supply chain issues are causing the food bank to work harder than ever to meet the growing needs of the community, the release stated.

“We are constantly moving food out the doors to our partner agencies and trying to restock our shelves,” Libby A. Saenz, chief executive officer of the Food Bank of the RGV, said. “However, we cannot do this alone. We need the community’s help. Donations are down but expenses keep going up.”

For those experiencing a food emergency, the food bank’s onsite emergency pantry provides a bag of shelf-stable foods and a referral to a pantry near them, for the next month.

An average of 76,000 people are serviced every week through the bank’s 275 partner agencies. Partner agencies receive food and resources from the food bank for direct distribution to the public, the release stated.

To help support the Food Bank RGV, visit foodbankrgv.com or text THANKSRGV to 44-321.