RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank RGV announced they will have two separate off-site mobile pop-up produce distributions on Wednesday, Sept. 21

The food bank said the first distribution will take place at the Alton Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or while supplies last.

The second will take place at the Harlingen Soccer Complex also from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or while supplies last.

The Food Bank RGV said both pop-up distributions are open to all cities.

