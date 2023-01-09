SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will be distributing free food Tuesday morning for Santa Rosa residents.

The free food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Santa Rosa Youth Center at 513 S. FM 506.

The following guidelines are set for residents to receive free food:

Must be a resident of Santa Rosa

One 1 distribution per household

Proof of address: ID, bill

Must be wearing a face covering

The distribution will continue throughout the day while supplies last.