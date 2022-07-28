HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is expanding its assistance to the community with their first refrigerated truck.

According to a press release from Food Bank RGV, a $100,000 grant from MolinaCares and Molina Healthcare of Texas, and $50,000 from H-E-B funded the purchase of the truck.



“We are beyond excited to receive this beautiful truck from MolinaCares and H-E-B,” said Libby Vaughan, CEO for the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley in the release.

The truck accommodates 10,000 pounds of food and features 1,800 cubic feet of refrigerated cargo space.

In the Rio Grande Valley, over 146,000 people struggle with food insecurity. The donation will directly impact the food security of valley residents, the release stated.

“Hunger relief has always been an important part of what we do here at H-E-B,” said Danny Flores, senior manager of public affairs at H-E-B. “We are proud of our longstanding partnership with the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley.”

The truck will distribute fresh produce, healthy products and sustainable resources to the community. The food bank feeds over 76,000 people weekly across Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties.

“Through our collaboration with partners like H-E-B, we’re working to build stronger and healthier communities in Texas, including here in the Valley,” said Chris Coffey, Plan President for Molina Healthcare of Texas in the release.