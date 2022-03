MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank RGV Inc. and the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show have partnered for “Cantastic”.

The Food Bank’s social media post announced the event is back again for another year.

Cantastic will take place on Wednesday, March 16 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. During this time, the public is asked to bring four non-expired cans of food and get a wristband for Carnival Rides for only $20 each.