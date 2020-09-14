Food Bank of the RGV to host “Sunset Distribution” drive-thru

PHARR, Texas – The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. is announcing their “Sunset Distribution Drive-Thru Emergency Pantry (DTEP)” for Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The food bank said this distribution is the first of its kind for them and follows the same format of their weekly DTEP.

The distribution will take place in the afternoon from sunset or until capacity is reached, said the food bank.

The food bank also said this is to accommodate those who are normally unable to attend due to work or school schedules.

The event will take at 724 North Cage Boulevard in Pharr.

For more information click here or contact 956-682-8101.