Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Food Bank of the RGV to host “Sunset Distribution” drive-thru

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: Foodbankrgv.com

PHARR, Texas – The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. is announcing their “Sunset Distribution Drive-Thru Emergency Pantry (DTEP)” for Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The food bank said this distribution is the first of its kind for them and follows the same format of their weekly DTEP.

The distribution will take place in the afternoon from sunset or until capacity is reached, said the food bank.

The food bank also said this is to accommodate those who are normally unable to attend due to work or school schedules.

The event will take at 724 North Cage Boulevard in Pharr.

For more information click here or contact 956-682-8101.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday