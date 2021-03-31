Food Bank of the RGV hosts mass drive-thru emergency pantry

EDINBURG, Texas — On Wednesday the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley teamed up with Reliant Energy to host a mass drive-thru emergency pantry.

Food bank officials said they were able to provide food for five times as more people than usual. Instead of 700 families, up to 2,500 families were able to receive meals.

Each car received nearly 60 pounds of a variety of items such as produce.

“This is what first responding to hunger looks like. This is what being on the front lines looks like, it is a total community effort, we are going to keep doing this until hunger is not here anymore,” said Stuart Haniff, Food Bank of the RGV, CEO.

About 90 volunteers were helped with Wednesday’s emergency drive-thru pantry food distribution.