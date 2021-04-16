Food Bank of RGV offers second ‘Meals Under Moonlight’

PHARR, Texas — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. and Reliant NRG is partnering to hold their second ‘Meals under Moonlight’ Drive-Thru Emergency Pantry (DTEP) on April 21. (5-8)

According to the food bank’s news release, the event will reach people who are unable to attend during regular pantry hours due to work or school commitments.

The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will serve up to 700 families or until capacity is reached.

The evening’s distribution will follow the Food Bank RGV’s standard mobile drive-thru model with little or no contact.

Staff and volunteers will assist with the distribution of food. Produce and shelf-stable bags of food will be placed into vehicle trunks of attendees, said the news release.

For all distributions taking place at the Food Bank RGV, or at mobile pop-ups across the RGV, there is a limit of two families (two people) per car to receive assistance.

ID and proof are required. All vehicle occupants must wear face coverings and car trunks must be completely empty. Distributions will be first come, first served, and while supplies last, said the food bank.