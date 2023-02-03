HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.”

This week’s Top Performer sticker recipient for a clean health inspection report is Ceviche Xpress at 206 E. Expressway 83 in La Joya.

The Food Patrol surprised owner Gabriela Mancias with a Top Performer sticker based on the restaurant’s November 18, 2022, Hidalgo County Health Inspection report.

Mancias shared how a vacation with her husband led them on a quest to recreate a ceviche recipe. “He’s a ceviche lover.” Mancias said, “we went on a trip to Cancun and he said ‘can you make this ceviche?’ and I perfected it,” she said proudly.

First-time customers spotted the food patrol while on their lunch break. “We’re coming back.” one customer proclaimed. Another confessed she looks for the Food 4 Thought sticker because it means a kitchen is keeping it clean for customers.

E&B Elotes at 101 E. Ferguson is featured in this week’s Food 4 Thought for having 25 points of violations out a score of 75 on their Nov. 16 City of Pharr health inspection report.

The inspector noted significant issues with food safety, “mayo/butter are being left out at room temperature.” The establishment needed to show current proof of pest control, our cameras spotted ants crawling near prep stations and ice machines. The report continues with missing food labels, uncovered food in the refrigerator, and an employee “did not know anything” about labels or temperatures.

The owner, Ezequiel Corral, was not at the snack shop and was unavailable to go on camera. However, our cameras captured, ants crawling, flies landing on prep areas, food being left out, old corn husks and cobs on the floor and under prep stations.

One employee left when we started asking questions, and another confessed he didn’t have his food handlers permit. An apparent reoccurring issue.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM

