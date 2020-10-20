Following K9 officer death, Mission police department begins to heal

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday, members of the Mission Police Department said goodbye to one of their most loyal officers.

K9 officer Roxy died suddenly two weeks ago from a stomach infection.

This morning, officers from throughout the Rio Grande Valley came to Mission Police Headquarters to pay their respects to their fallen comrade.

Roxy served the Mission Police Department for seven years, the last five were spent with her handler, Officer Adrien Guerra.

Several members of the Mission city government made speeches at the memorial, including Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña and Police Chief Robert Dominguez.

Guerra himself gave a brief eulogy of his fallen partner.

“Roxy was a hard working canine. I know she was… they said to use her as a tool, but she was more than a tool. She was family,” Guerra said.

During their five years together, Officer Guerra and Roxy made several drug busts, tracked suspects and assisted in finding missing people.

Roxy may be gone, but her commitment to policing lives on through her handler.

“Until we meet again, at the rainbow bridge, I’m going to miss you, Roxy. Rest in peace, bro. Thank you,” Guerra said, ending the eulogy.