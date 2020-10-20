Following K9 officer death, Mission police department begins to heal

Local News

by: Brice Helms

Posted: / Updated:

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday, members of the Mission Police Department said goodbye to one of their most loyal officers.

K9 officer Roxy died suddenly two weeks ago from a stomach infection.

This morning, officers from throughout the Rio Grande Valley came to Mission Police Headquarters to pay their respects to their fallen comrade.

Roxy served the Mission Police Department for seven years, the last five were spent with her handler, Officer Adrien Guerra.

Several members of the Mission city government made speeches at the memorial, including Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña and Police Chief Robert Dominguez.

Guerra himself gave a brief eulogy of his fallen partner.

“Roxy was a hard working canine. I know she was… they said to use her as a tool, but she was more than a tool. She was family,” Guerra said.

During their five years together, Officer Guerra and Roxy made several drug busts, tracked suspects and assisted in finding missing people.

Roxy may be gone, but her commitment to policing lives on through her handler.

“Until we meet again, at the rainbow bridge, I’m going to miss you, Roxy. Rest in peace, bro. Thank you,” Guerra said, ending the eulogy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday