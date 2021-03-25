Following freeze, spring blooms provide bees with path to recovery

LYFORD, Texas (KVEO) — Upon first assessment of their hives after the freeze, the beekeepers and owners of R9 Hive and Honey counted a loss of just 13 of 125. That number grew to 40, as bees grew weak without their usual flowers to pollinate.

R9 Co-Owner Devin Johnston said the loss was above average for such an event, but they predicted it, as it’s also the after-effects of the freeze that killed them. Though they were fed sugar water to avoid starvation, it’s not something they thrive off of.

Their weak state made them a target for pests and other bees to attack, but things should start looking up soon.

“Now that everything is blooming and now that our bees are going and we’re putting them out where things are blooming — on the watermelons that have good pollen resources — our hives should recover from that,” Johnston said.

They are now just supplementing with sugar water once a week and are expecting a full recovery of the 40 hives lost.

“It’s still early in the year,” she said. “There’s a lot more to bloom. The frost didn’t kill everything forever. Everything should be coming back up the floor soon. There’s not really a need to feed bees in the area, you don’t see them rifling through the trash cans anymore so it’s not really necessary to protect our native pollinators to keep feeding them.”

If you want to help, she said the best thing to do is plant native species of trees and flowers.

If you notice a beehive in a dangerous area, she says it’s important you do not try to handle it yourself and instead bring in experts who can safely remove it while avoiding accidents and saving the bees’ lives.