Folklorico dance camp to hold auditions and explore colorful traditions

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Folklorico is one of the many artistic dance cultures represented within the Mexican community.

Throughout the years, Folklorico dancers have represented the culture by adding their own style with personalized choreography.

According to an artistic director, Folklorico can be traced all the way back to the ceremonial and social dances of indigenous people living in Mexico.

Traditionally, men wear hats and boots while women wear big colorful dresses.

In the Rio Grande Valley, the Las Palmas Performing Ballet Folklorico allows kids the opportunity to learn and continue the dance culture.

The auditions will take place at the Las Palmas Community Center on August 7 and August 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Boys and girls ages 3 to 17 are welcome to audition.

For more information about the auditions call the Las Palmas Community Center at (956) 681-3350.