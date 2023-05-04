SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation reports the FM 732 (Narciso Martinez Highway) bridge in San Benito is closed for demolition and reconstruction.

It will remain closed for about 5 months.

While in reconstruction, the bridge will be widened from 22 feet to 44 feet and have enhanced safety.

The new deck will include two travel lanes (one in each direction) along with two 10-foot-wide shoulders.

TxDOT says drivers can use FM 1577 as a detour route throughout the duration of construction.

For more information, call the Texas Department of Transportation public information officer Ray

Pedraza at 956-279-5486 or raymond.pedraza@txdot.gov.