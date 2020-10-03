Flu vaccine may prevent unnecessary COVID-19 testing

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) – The same recommendation we hear every year comes with more urgency as we enter flu season during a pandemic.

Dr. Michael Dobbs with UT Health RGV said because COVID-19 and the flu have similar symptoms, such as fever, body aches, cough, and sometimes difficulty breathing, it could be difficult to tell them apart.

For that reason, he says getting a vaccine against the flu is important.

“People who get the flu people might needlessly stay quarantined or get tested for COVID as a precaution. So wide vaccination against flu can reduce unnecessary COVID-19 testing and really protect vulnerable people,” said Dr. Dobbs.

Dr. Dobbs says the groups vulnerable to the flu are the same groups that are vulnerable to COVID-19 and says that the precautions we take for ourselves will also prevent others from contracting the flu

“The flu vaccination is the best weapon that we have to prevent the flu. It does help to protect other family members or people that you’re around, close contacts, you know who might be more vulnerable than you,” said Dr. Dobbs.

Dr. Dobbs says while the precautions taken for COVID-19 won’t stop the flu, it may help lower the peak in cases.