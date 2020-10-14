Flu vaccinations to be administered at UTRGV voting site

UTRGV President Guy Bailey got his flu shot recently at the UT Health RGV Primary and Urgent Care clinical site at 3804 South Jackson Road in Edinburg.

EDINBURG, Texas — UT Health RGV announced the availability of flu vaccinations during early voting. The shots will be available at the UTRGV Edinburg Campus on Oct. 15 through Oct. 30.

The vaccines will be administered at a tent located by the entrance to the student union. When community members visit the campus to cast their ballots, they also will be able get a flu shot while supplies last, said the university.

Testing will be at the Edinburg Campus Ballroom located at 1201 West University Drive from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The university said no appointment is needed. Staff will register you on-site. Please bring your ID and insurance card.

If uninsured, the self-pay rate is $20.

The flu vaccine is free for UTRGV students, faculty and staff who present their university ID.