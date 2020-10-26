Flu shot clinic for senior citizens to be held in McAllen

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A flu vaccine clinic for senior citizens will be held in McAllen on October 28.

The clinic will be held at Prominence Health Plan located at 1700 S 10th St. #115, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A release states appointments are not necessary. They ask patients to bring a Medicare Insurance card and a proper ID.

Historically the peak flu season occurs in February. The best time to get the influenza vaccine begins in October and extends through January and possibly even later in the season. Prominence Health Plan press release

Professionals advice that the best way to prevent the flu is to get the shot every year. They also mention to prevent the spread of germs and to listen to any symptoms developed.