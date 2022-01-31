HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valentine’s Day flowers are expected to be in high demand but many flower fields are still recovering from last year’s winter freeze.

Co-owner of Royalty Flowers, Marco Briñones said this year’s flower shortage is worse compared to last year.

“According to what I hear from the field people, they have been impacted already by the cold front,” he said.

Briñones said pricing for flowers will be higher but does not feel it will drop orders.

“We get orders every single year, it’s like any other product you know something like gas, gas goes up, you still need to put gas in your car. I mean Valentine’s is coming, you need some flowers, no matter what,” he said.

In addition to the shortage, Briñones said there is more competition because the majority of businesses are open which allows people to have a variety on where to buy from.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), last year’s overview for Valentine’s Day was at $21.8 billion and in 2020 that number was at $27.4 billion.

Marco Briñones said every year there is a large number of people who try to book orders the week of Valentine’s Day. While he tries his best to accommodate orders, he said this year the pre-order method is most recommended.

“Everything has changed from the supply chain so you need to take into consideration the time for shipping; people can swing by to get what they need but again we recommend preordering,” he said.

Briñones said pre-ordering also helps prevent any stress from last-minute shopping.