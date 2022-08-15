Over the last few days the valley has seen plenty of rainfall from a tropical disturbance that moved into Texas. It came with plenty of thunder, lighting, and rain.

Radar indicated estimates of how much rain came down vary from a range of about an inch and a half to over four inches. Some pockets in particular may have received about a half foot of rain in the last 48 hours.

With so much rain in such a short amount of time conditions have become favorable for flooding to occur. An Areal Flood Watch is in effect for all inland valley areas until 7:00 pm Monday.

During the day some spots may see at least another inch of rain with certain pockets seeing even more. It is expected to primarily impact small creeks, streams, and low-lying areas.

The system that brought the rain is continuing to move further into Mexico and will keep dropping more rain, so will keep watching to see how much of that rain will eventually feed into Amistad and Falcone reservoirs. We will also see how this and the sea breeze shows later this week will help drought conditions.

