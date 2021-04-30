Flash flood watch issued for parts of the Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Friday morning brought a heavy round of rain and storms to coastal areas of the Valley, and a flash flood watch has been issued until 7 PM Saturday for coastal Willacy and Cameron counties.

Tropical moisture and continued upper-level energy to the west will maintain a steady chance of showers and thunderstorms into Saturday morning. The question is – will these ingredients align over the RGV or for areas to the north?

We expect scattered showers and storms through Saturday morning, but the greatest coverage may set up farther north with time. This will limit rain totals in the region from around a half-inch to two inches.

Any pocket of heavy rain in the flash flood watch area could trigger some localized flood concerns, and street flooding elsewhere is possible in any areas of heavy rain.

The severe weather threat remains low with the expected thunderstorm activity, but an isolated storm could grow strong enough to produce gusty winds or hail.

The threat for rain and storms ends late Saturday.