Flaming vehicle leads to 290-acre fire in Hidalgo County, crews responding

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Twenty fire departments are on the scene of a fire in northern Hidalgo County that began when a vehicle caught fire on Wednesday.

The fire is taking place near the intersection of FM 490 and FM 681 near McCook in Hidalgo County. Officials say the fire was first reported at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and was caused by a vehicle fire.

Charred remains of a vehicle that caught on fire in Hidalgo County (photo: Texas A&M Forest Service)

The Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting with the fire and estimates 290 acres are currently impacted by the fire. Flames from the fire are reported as six feet high.

As of Wednesday at 8:45 p.m., 90 percent of the fire is reported contained.

Fire in Hidalgo County (photo: Texas A&M Forest Service)

The forest service states a containment line is being contained at this time. Officials say mapping is being done for more accurate acreage.

No structures or livestock are threatened at this time, according to the service.

FM 681 north of FM 490 is closed to allow emergency responders to work safely.