HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-vehicle accident in Harlingen left one car “fully engulfed” Monday night, authorities said.

The accident happened on Expressway 77/83 near eastbound Exit 173 at Stuart Place Road in Harlingen.

Two people at the scene did not sustain any injuries. One person is being checked by medical officials on the scene, officials said.

The fire has been put out, Harlingen Assistant Fire Chief Ruben Balboa said.

The crash is under investigation.