Five years later, police continue investigation of Nahomi Rodriguez case

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On July 17, 2016, Nahomi Rodriguez was reported missing, one year later her remains were found, however, no suspects have been identified.

The Harlingen Police department posted on the five-year mark of her disappearance asking the community for information regarding the case.

Rodriguez was reported missing after leaving her job in a small light-colored SUV, according to HPD. Her skeletal remains were recovered on April 6, 2017, near Rio Hondo.

Authorities continue the search for the person who was seen on security video pulling into the McDonald’s parking lot the night Nahomi vanished.

Investigators believe that the same person and vehicle are captured on video from a camera inside the fast-food restaurant.

A man in a white cap with a black shirt pulls up to the drive-through window. Nahomi can be seen giving the unknown man a fist punch. The man and the vehicle have not been located.

Anybody with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at (965) 425-8477.

“Please help us bring resolution to Nahomi’s family,” stated the post by Harlingen PD.