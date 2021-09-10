Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Sep. 6

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Kicking off with Labor Day, this week the RGV prepared for possible heavy rain, a local pageant queen made state headlines, and the governor signed a bill allowing for virtual learning.

A McAllen native was crowned Miss Texas USA 2021 on Saturday.

Victoria Hinojosa (source: Miss Texas USA)

Victoria Hinojosa, 23, bested more than 100 other contestants on her way to becoming the 70th Miss Texas USA.

The McAllen Memorial High School graduate attended Texas A&M in College Station where she earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications.

September is historically the wettest month in the Rio Grande Valley, but it has been nothing of the sort over the last 30 days.

Outside a few sea-breeze showers around the Valley this past month, much of the region is in need of rain.

The other good news is this is looking more likely a long soaking type of rain event instead of an all at once flood event. While isolated flooding issues can not be out ruled, this will be mainly beneficial rain.

Current rainfall projections put the heavier rainfall accumulations in the Lower Valley, where we will likely see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall over a period of several days. Meanwhile, the Upper Valley will be closer to 0.5 to 1 inch of rainfall.

Hidalgo County will host an online auction for court awarded jewelry next week.

Item to be part of Hidalgo County’s Sept. auction. PHOTO: Hidalgo County

The auction will be held by AMT Auctions at the Hidalgo County Administration Building Purchasing Department, where the items can be viewed in person on Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interested buyers must register here. Bidding starts on Wednesday, September 15 at 10 a.m. until the last item is sold. The auction will be held on Thursday, September 16.

On Thursday evening, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 15, allowing school districts to offer virtual learning.

The bill, which gives funding to Texas school districts for virtual learning until September 2023, goes into effect immediately, according to the Texas Legislature website.

The bill requires that a maximum of 10% of students can be enrolled online, ValleyCentral previously reported.

Heriberto Lozano Mendez PHOTO: Hidalgo Co. Crimer Stoppers

Authorities said 23-year-old Heriberto Lozano Mendez is wanted on charges of assault on a family member impeding breath/circulation.

Mendez’s last known location was in Mission, Texas. If you have seen Mendez or know his whereabouts contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.