Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Sep. 27

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Friday marks the end of the week but the start of October! During the last week of the month, the RGV saw fraudulent activity, a unique playground, pop culture drama, and more.

Brownsville PD detectives are looking for Cynthia Delgado, who is suspected of passing off stolen checks as forms of payment. The press release did not state how many stolen checks Delgado used.

If anybody has information regarding Delgado’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

The City of Brownsville partnered up with KaBoom!, Strive Together, RGV Focus, and United Way of Southern Cameron County to build the first technological playground in Texas at Monte Bella Park.

The three main qualities that parents wanted in this new play space included literacy, inclusivity, and technology.

Throughout the playground, children can find the alphabet, numbers, shapes, Spanish and English sentences for them to read, and games that require children to play together.

There are also sensors on the playground where children can code games at home and then come to the playground to play those very games.

A 17-year-old man from Donna was arrested for possessing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, Wednesday morning.

A federal investigation prompted the search of the teen’s home on Date Palm Drive in Donna where agents and officers found the illegal images.

Parra is facing a third-degree felony charge, which could lead to a conviction that imposes up to a $10,000 fine and ten years in state prison.

Police are searching for the owner of a trailer after it became unconnected from a pickup truck and subsequently caused the death of a Weslaco man in a crash.

According to a release, a pickup truck was pulling a trailer that became unhitched on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. while traveling northbound on Highway 77 near Corral Avenue in Kingsville.

Weslaco man dies in Kingsville crash (photo: Kingsville Police Department)

The unhitched trailer crossed the median and struck a Ford F-150 traveling southbound.

Upon impact, the Ford struck the metal crash guard barrier, flipped, and rolled while the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Ford, Weslaco resident Jonathan Limas, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Corden faced backlash from” ARMY,” the BTS fandom, after “disrespecting” BTS.

On September 20, Corden jokingly spoke on BTS’, visit to the United Nations General Assembly on his show The Late Late Show with James Corden. Calling the band an “unusual” visitor for the UN.

Corden said that BTS’ visit “actually marks the first time that 15-year-old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary-General António Guterres.”

The fandom is one of the “largest armies,” as Corden said. As one of the largest fandoms, the millions of fans quickly took to work after hearing Corden’s remarks.

As of Saturday morning, a total of 33,078 have rated the show with one star on Google.