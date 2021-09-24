Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Sep. 20

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley welcomed the fall season with a cold front, multiple agency arrests, and a new mural caused mixed reactions.

Wednesday was the first official day of fall and with perfect timing, a cold front brought cooler temperatures to Texas.

A strong cold front swept through the state earlier this week bringing rain chances and slight relief from the scorching humid temperatures in the Rio Grande Valley.

Cooler like temperatures are expected to stay throughout the weekend moving into Monday. Average Valley-like temperatures, which are close to 91 degrees, are expected to return for next week.

McAllen police arrested a 32-year-old man for aggravated assault and violation of protective order.

Although the details of the assault were not disclosed, police say it happened near the intersection of West Pecan Boulevard and North 1st Street.

Adrian Orozco was arrested the same day McAllen Municipal Court issued a warrant for his arrest, according to police.

The McAllen Police Department is investigating the death of a man who officials found unresponsive at a bar.

Monday morning, authorities received a call about a man that was fighting with people at a bar. The caller told police that several individuals were attempting to hold the man down.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found a man, “[the] subject of this CFS (call for service)” on the floor, unconscious, said a release.

Authorities identified the man as Juan Elias III, 24. An autopsy for Elias has been ordered. This case remains under investigation.

The Brownsville Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested multiple while conducting surveillance on a suspected location where narcotics were being sold from.

BPD Narcotics Unit worked around the clock watching a residence located at the 1700 block of Grant Street.

Agents viewed multiple individuals leave the location and conducted a traffic stop

After investigation, Kevin Robert Broussard and Joshua Isaiah Ramirez were arrested for multiple counts of possession.

Along with the arrest of Broussard and Ramirez, agents discovered serial burglar and credit card fraud suspect Justin Phillip Alexander who was wanted for multiple warrants.

A mural commissioned by the City of Brownsville is stirring mixed reactions among residents who are saying the opportunity should have been presented to a local artist.

The side of the Capitol Theater building on Levee Street in Brownsville is now home to the city’s latest mural. The murals are part of the city’s efforts to “recover spaces for artistic expansion” and “promote cultural awareness.”

Mural painted by LA-based artist, Teddy Kelly. [Photo: Gaby Moreno]

The first of the three murals was painted by Los Angeles-based Artist and Illustrator Teddy Kelly. He has worked with numerous big-name brands such as Hotwheels, Vans, and Toyota.

While the street remains closed to traffic, photos of the geometric, bright pink mural have been circulating on social media inciting mixed relations by community members, some going as far as creating polls to see how residents feel about the mural.

Dragtivist, Kween Beatrix, created a poll on Twitter asking if the downtown mural “inspired civic pride,” in reference to a quote by Kelly in the press release. The overwhelming amount of the 257 users who voted “no.”

