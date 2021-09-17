Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Sep. 13

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week the RGV kept a close eye on Tropical Storm Nicholas, a Brownsville duo was arrested for stealing and a special Hispanic-inspired treat was announced.

Last weekend, the Rio Grande Valley had its eye set on what eventually turned into Hurricane Nicholas. Early reports showed that the Valley faced a possible flooding threat.

The tropical system began to form in the Campeche-Yucatan Peninsula early last week. The system then took the name of Tropical Storm Nicholas on Sunday.

Early Monday morning, Nicholas traveled north and stayed 20 to 50 miles east of Brownsville, with winds up to 50 miles per hour. By Monday afternoon Nicholas was traveling up north, moving 12 miles per hour with the wind.

Coastal areas say the highest rainfall, Los Fresnos had just under two inches of rain. Overall Hidalgo and Cameron County saw between one to one and a half inches of rain.

Nicholas formed into a category one Hurricane on Monday evening before making landfall on Tuesday on the Texas coast.

Tina Sue Aguilar and Noe Valdez stole merchandise from the Southmost HEB in Brownsville. The two were confronted by Brownsville Police in the parking lot.

Credit: Brownsville PD

Valdez and Aguilar were both persons of interest in a burglary from a snack machine.

The two were charged with Burglary of a Coin-Operated Machine (Class A Misdemeanor Warrant) and Theft Class C Misdemeanor.

Aransas Pass PD was alerted by the Texas Department of Public Safety in McAllen that a teen boy shared photos on social media around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

After investigating officers found that the boy lived at an RV park. When officers arrived they were able to speak with the teen from the outside of the RV.

Police and deputies entered the residence after hearing a single gunshot wound. When officers entered the residence, they found the bodies of William Colburn Jr.,63, Janna Colburn,53, Emma Colburn,13, two dogs, and the 15-year old, according to Sheriff Rivera.

Dunkin’ has begun to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The limited-time donut features Dunkin’s classic yeast donut shell and Dulce De Leche filling tossed in powdered sugar.

The Dulce De Leche Donut is available through Friday, October 15 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout McAllen.

The Pharr Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead early Friday morning.

According to Pharr police Deputy Chief Michael Mendoza, around 3:42 a.m. police responded to the area of 1900 N I 69 in reference to a crash.

Police said the driver was transported to a local hospital. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.