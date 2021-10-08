Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Oct. 4

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The week began with a disaster declaration for the lower Valley, followed by two fatal hit-and-runs, and a fatal shooting.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has signed and declared Cameron County as an area of disaster.

The declaration of disaster is a response to recent flooding that significantly threatened life, health, and property, according to the press release from Judge Eddie Trevino Jr.

The Declaration of Disaster expires on Saturday, Oct. 9, and will continue if renewed by the Commissioners’ Court of Cameron County.

A shooting at Harlingen apartments left one dead and two injured, according to police. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and two are in the hospital seeking treatment, according to police.

Authorities later identified the victim as Christopher Angel Perales, 17, a resident of Harlingen. Police arrested two teenagers on Thursday.

The department arrested Phillip Michael Martinez, 19, who is facing one charge of murder and three counts of aggravated assault, and Deann Ruiz, 18, is facing charges for tampering with evidence.

The driver of a hit and run that left one dead Saturday has been arrested. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified the driver as Edith Yacibe Garza, 35.

Officials say Garza turned herself in after seeing on the news that authorities were searching for her. The crash took place on Saturday, Oct. 2, just after 2 a.m. on Eldora Road east of Cesar Chavez Road.

The victim, Ofelia Merlene Proa, 19, of San Juan suffered major injuries in the crash and died after being transported to a local hospital.

Garza also confessed that she had been drinking alcohol the night of the crash, authorities say.

The Kingsville Police Department has identified the man involved in the crash that killed a resident of Weslaco.

According to the release, on October 6, a 26-year-old man from Brownsville contacted Kingsville police and provided a statement. Authorities did not release the man’s name.

Police will now present the case to the District Attorney’s Office.

On September 28, authorities responded to a major accident on S U.S. Highway 77. At the scene, they found a dead man after his truck flipped over and ejected him, said a release. The victim was identified as Jonathan Limas, 46, from Weslaco.

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left one dead Monday morning.

The incident took place just before 6 a.m. at the 500 block of east El Cibolo in Edinburg.

According to a release, the man had just been released from the county jail and ran across the street, when a Weslaco Fire Department non-emergency vehicle traveling westbound hit him.

The man was identified as a 35-year-old, no other details were released pending notification to family.