Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Oct. 25

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week included seven individuals being arrested at a funeral for an Elsa toddler, a look back at an unsolved murder and a Brownsville singer being featured in a video series for Laredo Taco Company.

The Elsa Police Department arrested seven individuals who participated in a fight that broke out at the funeral for a child that police say shot himself in Elsa.

The toddler was found with a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted on Oct. 18. The police later revealed that the gun belonged to the boy’s father.

After viewing surveillance footage of the fight, police issued arrest warrants on Assault Causing Bodily Injury charges for seven individuals.

On April 29, 1991, the body of Guadalupe Lozano III was discovered “bullet-riddled” along the highway.

After 30 years, the murder remains unsolved with no arrests.

Like many in their youth, Lozano hit the town for a night out on April 27, 1991. After leaving the Casa Blanca Night Club in Brownsville, Lozano was never seen by the public again.

Cameron County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told the Valley Morning Star that Lozano’s body was discovered with 13 bullet wounds to his head.

The case remains an open investigation.

One woman is dead after police say a truck struck her in Brownsville.

Maria del Carmen Quintero, 63, was pronounced dead shortly after she was hit by a white truck, according to Brownsville Police Department.

According to a release, the auto-pedestrian accident occurred at the intersection of Ruben M Torres Blvd and Laredo Road in Brownsville at 5:32 p.m.

The father of a former softball player at Weslaco East High School told ValleyCentral the Weslaco Independent School District said there is not enough evidence that proves neglect after she suffered a concussion.

Abigail Cabrera suffered a concussion at practice back in April where she blacked out and was later told to drive herself home by the supervising coach Vicky Vasquez, according to the Cabrera family.

The girl’s father, Fernando Cabrera, said that the assistant superintendent, Sergio Garcia, conducted his own investigation that lead to their decision.

“They went with the findings of Mr. Sergio Garcia which there wasn’t, on his words, there wasn’t enough evidence to show that there was neglect,” said Cabrera.

Cabrera says that his daughter is no longer playing for Weslaco East and is focused on graduating instead.

Laredo Taco Company featured Veronique Medrano, a local Tejano singer from Brownsville, as part of their new video series titled “Made Right Here.”

This week’s episode was in Brownsville, as host Mando Rayo was joined by Medrano on a visit to La Pulga, the local flea market.

“I am from Brownsville and have lived throughout the Valley since my college days. I am honored to showcase the beauty and authenticity of Brownsville. I am proud of the Rio Grande Valley, and I like reminding people that the Q-Taco came from here,” Medrano said.