Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Oct. 18

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week featured two RGV BBQ restaurants receiving statewide recognition, a 3-year-old involved in a fatal shooting and a Harlingen man and women charged for the death of a baby girl.

Two restaurants in the Rio Grande Valley are in the spotlight. Both Teddy’s Barbecue in Weslaco and Vera’s Backyard Bar-B-Que in Brownsville have been recognized in the Texas Monthly’s 50 Best BBQ joints list.

Texas Monthly highlights that Teddy’s Barbecue uses the post oak; offset method and also makes homemade flour tortilla with the beef fat that is rendered inside the smokers.

Vera’s Bar-B-Que first opened its doors in 1955 and is the last in the state allowed to cook its meat in an underground pit.

A three-year-old boy died after “accidentally” shooting himself, according to the Elsa Police Department.

Investigators say they found an unsecured and loaded firearm in a bedroom that belonged to an adult family member, and believe the three-year-old “accidentally” shot himself.

The Elsa Police Department arrested the child’s father in connection to the shooting.

A Port Isabel man will serve decades in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child and recording it.

Javier Garza, 23, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child under six years old, one count of indecency with a child by contact, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of indecency with a child by exposure.

Officials say Garza admitted to recording and sending videos of himself sexually abusing a three-year-old girl to his social media account.

Two RGV men were involved in an incident that left one dead in Louisiana.

Hidalgo resident Oscar Lucero told officials that Jose Mosqueda, 29, attempted to stab him at his residence, at which point Lucero fired multiple shots at Mosqueda.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lucero and charged him with second-degree murder.

A mother and a man are facing charges for the murder of a baby girl in Harlingen in 2017.

Samantha Gonzalez, 32, and Jorge Abundez, 33, were formally arraigned for the 2017 murder of Katalina Castaneda, a two-year-old child.

Castaneda died on April 19, 2017. Harlingen police initially said her death was an accident caused by falling down a staircase. However, investigators continued to look into the incident.

A local doctor stated in the autopsy that Castaneda’s injuries were not caused by a fall from the stairs, and “that the only way Katalina could suffer such an injury was if Katalina was ‘punched, kicked, squeezed or stomped with great force to the abdomen,” according to the criminal complaint.

The pair were charged in September for capital murder of a person under 10 years old.