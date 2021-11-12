Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Nov. 8

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week featured a deep dive into several local businesses, including a Drive-In theater and a BBQ restaurant, as well as a woman stealing over $3,000 worth of cosmetics.

A local business owner surprised a longtime employee with a brand new truck.

Alex Contreras had worked as a kitchen manager at Clayton’s Beach Bar and Grill for over 10 years.

After noticing the amount of time and hard work Contreras had put in, Clayton Brashear, the owner of Clayton’s Beach Bar and Grill, decided to give Contreras a new Chevrolet Colorado in a gesture of appreciation.

“He is one of those guys that works hard… This is something you do for someone who has been loyal to your company and comes to work every day and really works hard,” said Brashear.

For decades, the WesMer Drive-In Movie Theatre has provided RGV residents with an option to watch a movie in an old fashion way.

The theater sits on the line between Weslaco and Mercedes, allowing people to watch movies in the comfort of their own cars.

Owner Lydia Garza hopes that moviegoers will continue to enjoy the theater for years to come, and that new people will be drawn to the appeal of this unique experience.

“There is nothing better than watching a movie on a big screen under the stars, a full moon, that helps a lot and we have been very grateful,” said Garza.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), with assistance from Webb’s County Sheriff’s Office, found four children in a stash house along with seven migrants.

On Oct. 27, DPS troopers conducted a welfare check at a residence, which was later determined to be a stash house. Upon arrival, one of the children told troopers that there were strangers inside her home along with her siblings.

Officers entered and the seven migrants were arrested and charged with unlawful restraint. The children’s mother was arrested when she returned to the residence and charged with four counts of abandoning, endangering a child, per the release.

Jerry and Amy Rodriguez have been operating the only BBQ restaurant in the city of Hidalgo since 2018.

They began their business in their backyard, with brisket sandwiches, chips, and cokes, but have now expanded to two other locations in Pharr and McAllen.

Running the business has taken a lot of work from the Rodriguez’s. Amy quit her full-time job in order to devote more time to the restaurant, a commitment that Rodriguez says shows the passion they have for the business.

“Once you love what you do and you’re passion for it, it’s kind of like a hobby. You’re waking up to your dream every day, smelling like your dream every day,” said Rodriguez with a laugh.

Brownsville police arrested a woman for stealing several items from Walmart.

According to authorities, Nadya Crystal Cerda was in the cosmetic section of Walmart on Boca Chica Blvd. when Loss Prevention officers at the store witnessed the criminal act in progress.

Police said Cerda walked out of the store without paying for any of the items she had concealed, which totaled $3,901.71.

She was booked into city jail for theft and failure to identify.