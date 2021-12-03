Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Nov. 29

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week featured a deadly crash in Hidalgo County, two people in Brownsville arrested after leaving a handgun within reach of three children and a widow suing the city of Weslaco.

A crash in Hidalgo County left one person dead.

At approximately 12:17 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, a Ford Taurus was traveling northbound on FM 1423 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, skidding into the southbound lanes.

A Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling southbound with five passengers collided with the Ford.

The driver of the Ford sustained major injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Texas DPS.

The occupants of the Chevrolet were all transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The body that was found in the Arroyo waterway on Nov. 15 has been identified.

Harlingen PD stated that the remains belonged to Rickey Lee Rowlett, who had been reported missing on Nov. 4.

Rowlett was last seen leaving Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Harlingen PD shared a flyer with the public stating that Rowlett was in need of his medications and would be confused upon approach.

Rowlett’s body was originally discovered at the Arroyo Colorado, east of Ed Carey Drive.

The widow of a man who was killed by a Weslaco Fire Department vehicle is suing the city of Weslaco.

The widow of Juan Pedro Guerra filed the suit against the city in late October.

According to the original petition from the plaintiff, Guerra was walking on East El Cibolo Road in Edinburg on Oct. 4 when a vehicle struck and killed him.

The petition states that the vehicle was a Weslaco ambulance, but reports from police at the time stated it was a non-emergency vehicle for the Weslaco Fire Department.

The plaintiff is seeking monetary relief for the loss of Guerra. She is seeking $250 thousand to $1 million in relief, according to court documents.

Brownsville police arrested a man and woman after driving with crack cocaine, marijuana and a handgun in a vehicle along with three children.

Gisela Valdez and Abraham Gomez were arrested by police on Nov. 26, according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department.

During a traffic stop, officers located marijuana and crack cocaine on Gomez, who was the driver of the vehicle. After further searching of the vehicle, they located a handgun within reach of three children, the release stated.

Officers recovered crack cocaine from Valdez, who was the passenger of the vehicle.

They were each charged with three counts of Child Endangerment, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Additionally, Gomez was charged with Unlawful Possession of a firearm by a felon, and Valdez was charged with Tampering with Evidence.

Brownsville ISD educators came forward to share their stories after a year of teaching unlike any they have seen before.

“We’re on a ship that sank and we’re holding on to each other,” said Martin Leal, a Texas History teacher for Brownsville ISD.

Leal has been faced with a new workload, as he tries to get all his students up to speed after nearly 18 months away from the classroom due to COVID-19.

According to Leal, educators are considering leaving the profession sooner than expected.

“One of the things is that I have been joking for the past five years that I am going to retire, but this year it became a real thing,” said Leal. “Right now, we are about 10 to 14 teachers talking about retirement.”

Ida Abeldaño, an organizer with the Association of Brownsville Educators, said at a recent school board meeting it was decided that a $500 advance would be given to educators on Dec. 17.

According to BISD spokesperson Jason Moody, the $500 is coming from a retention spident allotted to BISD staff.

“A very disheartening $500 when in comparison to other districts that are getting triple that amount,” said Laura Carmona, an English reading teacher at BISD.