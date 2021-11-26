Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Nov. 22

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week featured a deadly high speed crash, a Brownsville singer being invited to the Latin Grammy Awards and a Thanksgiving cold front.

Two people died after a vehicle crashed into a concrete wall in Weslaco.

According to DPS, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Westgate and Mile 11 North lost control, striking a concrete wall.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The individuals were later identified as Elsa residents Garrett Garcia, 22, and Armando Castillo, 15.

Tejano singer Veronique Medrano, from Brownsville, was invited as a special guest to the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards Show in Las Vegas.

Medrano began her career while attending college in Brownsville and Edinburg, playing at venues across the RGV.

Medrano had an opportunity to walk on a national stage among some of the biggest Latin artists in the world.

“It was a realization for me that I’m in a different place, I came out on national TV and it’s a different space now,” said Medrano. “I’m really grateful for my team because we’ve knocked on the door now, we’re through to the other side and there’s a lot more to come.”

Medrano mentions that while she enjoys traveling to other locations while on tour, she intends to continue living in the Rio Grande Valley and helping the music scene in the area blossom.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) arrested a woman after she posted a photo on Facebook showing herself wearing a Star County Sheriff’s Office uniform shirt.

According to SCSO, Daniela Aranda posted the picture with the uniform on, but has never been employed by the department.

She has been charged with misrepresentation of property.

The City of McAllen approved a conditional use permit for Maddie Pumpkin Patch during a city commission meeting on Monday afternoon.

The owners of Maddie’s Pumpkin Patch told ValleyCentral the week prior that they were unable to plan for their usual holiday events, pending a decision by the city commission.

The commision unanimously decided to grant Maddie’s the needed Conditional Use permit for nine months, with conditions that Vega work on a fence surrounding the perimeter of the farm, mitigate the dust, noise, light and debris and reduce the hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rick Vega, owner of Maddie’s, said that he is processing the pros and cons of the decision, but feels that the decision was “overall a win.”

A strong cold front pushed south through the Valley on the morning of Monday, Nov. 22.

Along with the cold weather came some rain, with leftover moisture providing chilly showers through the middle of the day.

A second cold front system came later in the week, providing more cold weather and rain on Thanksgiving through Black Friday.