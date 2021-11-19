Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Nov. 15

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week included several car chases, the discovery of a body floating in the Arroyo Colorado and three children finding their forever families before Thanksgiving.

A man was arrested after he led authorities on a car chase with three children in his car.

The man, later identified as 26-year-old Jesus A. Castro Garza, fled from police and led them on a chase through McAllen and Pharr.

According to authorities, McAllen police attempted to stop a blue chevy SUV on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 4:55 p.m. The drive of the vehicle was said to be involved in a domestic dispute in McAllen.

During the chase, Garza accelerated his vehicle towards troopers, according to the release. The troopers then fired several shots at the tires of the vehicle in an attempt to stop it.

The driver fled on foot into a Cinemark Movie Theater in Pharr before entering a Sears store, where he was arrested.

Three children were found in the vehicle unharmed.

The Mercedes Police Department arrested five teenagers after multiple shots were fired on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Mercedes police received two calls of shots fired at different locations. Shortly after, they received a third call in reference to a stolen vehicle.

The shootings were later reclassified as Deadly Conduct.

Investigators discovered that the stolen vehicle matched the description of the vehicle from the Deadly Conduct incidents.

Investigators located the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle led officers on a pursuit before bailing out with the other passengers.

Three male juveniles and two female juveniles were detained.

Harlingen police said they pulled a body from the Arroyo Colorado, east of Ed Carey Drive on Monday, Nov. 15.

It was later determined that the body retrieved was that of a male. The identity is still not known.

Public works employees noticed the body floating in the Arroyo. Authorities say that the body was pushed along by the current.

A pumpkin patch in McAllen will put its plans on hold as they await a city commissioner vote that will determine their fate.

Maddie’s Pumpkin Patch was created in 2016 and has seen a growth in popularity over the years.

Creators Rick and Melinda Vega said they created the pumpkin patch as a “celebration of life,” after their daughter Maddie recovered from a severe case of pneumonia.

This year, they had to apply with the city for a conditional use permit, as Maddie’s is now a business in a residential area.

The conditional use permit requires the consent of the surrounding neighborhood and a supermajority vote by the city commissioners and mayor in order to be granted.

Commissioners will vote at their regular meeting on November 22, 2021, at 5 p.m. at the City Commissions Chambers on the 3rd floor of City Hall, located at 1300 West Houston Avenue.

Three South Texas children were officially been adopted by families on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The hearing for the adoptions was held by Judge Albert Garcia of Hidalgo County Court at Law #6 and the Associate Judge of Child Protection Court of the Rio Grande Valley West, Carlos Villalon.

Angela, 13, and Eric, 10, were adopted by the Cruz’ family.

“They are my kids, it doesn’t feel any different than my own biological children. They’re my kids,” said Maria Guadalupe Reyes De Cruz.

Moises Mateo was adopted into the Varlack family this year. He is the second child to be adopted into the Varlack family this year.

“He is my son and my wife’s son. He is a treasure to us,” said Gerald Varlack.

Judge Villalon closed the ceremony with a congratulatory statement.

“Congratulations, very happy for you This is a very joyous day. I’m very happy that you were able to share this with us… We see a lot of things every day and we don’t get to see a lot of happy things, and this is the happiest of them all,” he said.