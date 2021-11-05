Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Nov. 1

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week included a murder-suicide in Mission, the return of cold weather to the Rio Grande Valley and a fatal ATV crash in Mercedes.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a hospital in Mission. Upon arrival, they found two men with gunshot wounds next to a white pickup truck. Both were taken to the emergency room and were pronounced dead.

The shooter was identified as Peter Santana Martinez Jr., 29, an Hidalgo County resident.

A woman and her boyfriend, Bobby Angel De Leon, were eating in his car when Martinez confronted the two, according to police.

Martinez then drew a weapon and shot De Leon, 22, then shot himself.

The woman was later identified as the shooter’s ex wife.

A cold front arrived in the Valley on Thursday morning and changed the weather dramatically.

Most of the activity is expected to remain below severe limits but some isolated storms could break free and produce strong gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail.

All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) can provide some thrilling moments, but a mother who lost her son in an ATV accident wanted to warn the public about the danger of these vehicles.

Priscilla Chapa lost her 7-year-old son Giancarlo Guerrero last year in an ATV accident.

“It was at night and my son was sitting directly behind me and we came across a tall grass and we fell into a canal, going maybe 25 mph,” said Chapa.

Chapa said she suffered injuries but they don’t compare to the death of her son.

A man died within minutes of being arrested, according to McAllen Police.

McAllen officers responded to a man screaming inside a restaurant and bothering customers. They observed the man blocking the entrance and threatening employees and customers not to leave the building.

The man observed a customer exiting and running towards the parking lot, and chased them and attempted to prevent them from entering their vehicle.

Officers chased the man and attempted to place him in custody. The officers reported that he was arrested at 10:23 a.m.

At 10:26 a.m., they stated the man was not breathing and began performing CPR.

EMS arrived and the man was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead at 11:00 a.m.

A 14-year-old girl died after losing losing control of an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV.)

According to a press release, the ATV was traveling at a high rate of speed on Mile 1/2 Road north of Mile 9 North Road in Hidalgo County.

The girl was said to be the driver of the vehicle when it rolled over and landed on top of her.

She died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.