Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: May 31

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — This week the RGV grieved a San Juan actor, a man was arrested for shooting his girlfriend, and the governor issued a disaster declaration for southern border counties.

Leticia Guzman Credit: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leticia Guzman at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

Guzman had a warrant out of the 138th district court for forgery, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Guzman was then booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.

One man is behind bars after investigators determined he shot his girlfriend in the head in rural Edinburg on Monday.

Samuel Rubio (source: Hidalgo County Public Records)

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on 83 1/2 Street in rural Edinburg in reference to a suspicious call for service.

At the scene, deputies found a 19-year-old woman on a bed with a gunshot wound to her head. Samuel Rubio was charged with attempted murder, a second-degree felony. His bail was set at $25,000.

In an interview with KVEO, the victim’s father said that Rubio’s bail had since been raised to $1,000,000.

“I am satisfied right now with the bond they put, but no matter how much money they’re going to put, no matter how much justice they do, it still ain’t going to bring my baby girl back to the way she was,” said the victim’s father.

A PSJA High School alum with dozens of acting and directing credits has died.

Michael Ray Escamilla (source: IMDB)

Social media posts from the CineSol Film Festival and people close to Michael Ray Escamilla stated that the actor died on Thursday.

Escamilla, a 1991 PSJA High School graduate, appeared in dozens of TV shows and films throughout his acting career.

Escamilla’s wife released a statement on his passing:

“We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the death of our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend, Michael Ray Escamilla. He was the light of our lives and our love for him will forever shine bright.”

One teenager is dead, and another is hospitalized after an ATV and a vehicle crashed in McAllen Monday night.

Two teenagers were on the ATV, ages 15 and 18. According to McAllen police, Nicolas Lopez, 15, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The other individual involved was taken to the hospital, however, details on his condition are not known at the moment.

South Padre Island’s beaches are looking a bit more crowded, but not with people.

Instead, there are bulldozers, pipes and construction workers packed onto the beach trying to replenish the sand.

Hughston said that 380,000 cubic yards of sand to be distributed 75% to SPI and 25% will be for Cameron County public beaches.

Construction will continue to move down the beach, but only in two block increments—leaving the rest of the beach open to the public.

SPI beaches are expected to go back to normal mid or late June, according to Hughston.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for southern borders, including Starr, Cameron, Willacy, and Hidalgo counties in response to what some officials have called a “border crisis.”

The declaration will provide “more resources and strategies to combat the ongoing influx of unlawful immigrants,” according to a press release.

Abbott authorized the use of any necessary and available state and local resources to protect landowners from the damage migrants cause to private property in southern border counties.

Since then, RGV officials have reacted to the governor's proclamation.