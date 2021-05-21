Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: May 17

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — It’s the end of the week! This week the RGV saw some new state orders that changed pandemic-related unemployment and child food benefits, unlike last week where there was much crime.

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced to the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will no longer receive federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

One of the reasons Abbott decided to end the benefits is to help unemployed Texans to connect with job openings, “rather than paying unemployment benefits to remain off the employment rolls,” according to a press release.

Second round of P-EBT approved, applications open June 2

On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the second round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits.

P-EBT benefits families with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 school year.

Families may receive up to $1,200 for each child. The money may be used the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits to pay for groceries.

On Wednesday, the Rio Grande Valley experienced record-breaking rains, that caused flooding and damages from McAllen to South Padre Island.

KVEO’s Valley Storm Team kept viewers and readers up to date with every new watch and warning.

Now, the team is watching the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development that will affect Texas, but not necessarily deep South Texas.

On Tuesday Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents working near Chapeno, Texas, discovered the shoe prints of several individuals making their way north from the Rio Grande.

Those prints led agents to an abandoned truck containing bundles of marijuana that weighed over 430 pounds.

On Wednesday RGC agents and a K-9 officer abandoned trailer, where seven bundles of marijuana were found.

The narcotics weighed more than 480 pounds and a value of over $380,000.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order prohibiting counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials from requiring masks.

The governor mentions public schools can continue requiring masks through June 4. After that date, no student, teacher, parent or visitor can be required to wear one when on campus.

Since the announcement, local governments have reacted to the new executive order.

