Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: June 21

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — It’s the last weekly recap for the month of June — And the Rio Grande Valley caught two burglary suspects on surveillance footage, rare clouds form in the Mid-Valley, and a former coach arrested, again.

Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday multiple funnel clouds were spotted between the city of Progresso and Weslaco.

Tropical funnel clouds are not associated with classic supercell thunderstorms that spawn damaging, life-threatening tornadoes.

These types of cloud formations rarely make contact with the ground.

The Pharr Police Department identified the burglary suspects captured on surveillance footage on Wednesday.

PHOTO: Pharr PD via Facebook

In the video, the man in the orange shirt is seen attempting to remove an air conditioning unit from a window, meanwhile, the other man watches.

Police identified the suspects as Adrian Zuniga and Michael Flores, both have a warrant for “burglary of a habitation.”

If anybody has any information, call Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477.

(AP) — Gunmen in vehicles opened fire in the Mexican city of Reynosa on the U.S. border, killing at least 14 people and causing widespread panic, authorities said. Security forces killed four suspects, including one who died near a border bridge.

Authorities did not immediately comment on a possible motive for the attacks. The area’s criminal activity has long been dominated by the Gulf Cartel, but there have been fractures within the group

Jonathan “R” was the first suspect to be arrested under federal custody earlier this week, according to a press release from the Mexican Attorney General’s Office, known by its Spanish abbreviation FGR.

Since the first arrest, four more suspects have been placed into Mexican federal custody, according to a press release by the Mexican Government.

Prosecutors in Tamaulipas said the latest arrests came during raids that also freed 18 kidnap victims, four of whom are believed to be U.S. citizens, the AP reported.

KVEO captured footage of an !8-wheeler that flipped and caused heavy traffic heading Eastbound on Highway 77 near San Benito.

A former coach with the Mercedes Independent School District (ISD) has been arrested again after three more victims came forward saying that he sexually assaulted them.

David Bryan Reyes (source: Hidalgo County Public Records)

According to a release, David Bryan Reyes, 53, was arrested on Wednesday for two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

Officials say three female victims came forward during an investigation on Reyes.

The victims ranged from 13 years old to 16 years old at the time of the incidents. The reports range from one year ago to twenty years ago.

Reyes faces a total bond of $240 thousand for these charges.