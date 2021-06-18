Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: June 14

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Happy Father’s Day weekend! During the second week of June, the RGV experienced an unexpected incident at a local clinic, multiple people wanted for crimes and more.

Thursday was a scary day for some that were near Treasure Hills Boulevard in Harlingen.

Police responded to calls of an active shooter at a Harlingen clinic. Upon arrival, Harlingen PD had the suspect under custody but told KVEO the person did not have a gun.

On Friday, police told KVEO that the incident was a man with mental health problems banging on walls at the clinic.

Angel Martinez, 17, (source: Primera Police Department)

The Primera Police Department was asking for the public’s help to locate a person wanted for sexually assaulting a child.

According to officials, Angel Martinez, 17, was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child, a 1st-degree felony.

Since then, Martinez turned himself in and was booked in to the Cameron County Jail.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Fla. is continuing to track Potential Tropical Cyclone Three in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is expected to reach tropical storm strength on Friday afternoon ahead of landfall along the Louisiana coastline sometime Friday night/Saturday morning.

Despite becoming better organized, the storm will likely only be a minimal tropical storm meaning only heavy rain and increased surf is expected in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

As the storm makes landfall and pulls away, Deep South Texas will be in subsidence or sinking air. This means the Rio Grande Valley will see hot, dry conditions through the Father’s Day holiday weekend.

The Brownsville Police Department is looking for the identity or whereabouts of theft suspects.

The subjects were captured on surveillance selling a Catalytic Converter that was stolen. The man was captured wearing a gray cap and a blue and red shirt. The woman was seen wearing a yellow long sleeve hoodie and jeans.

Both individuals were driving a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the individuals are asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-TIPS (8477).

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left one dead Monday morning.

DPS states the incident took place just before 1 a.m. on Alamo Road South of Davis Road in Edinburg.

Officials said a driver was heading north when a woman crossed their path.

The victim, identified as 54-year-old Francis Camarillo from Alamo, Texas sustained major injuries and died at the scene.